Cam Newton is active; Sam Tevi, Denzel Perryman inactive for Chargers

The Patriots had 12 players listed as questionable on Friday’s status report. Only one of those 12 won’t play.

Running back J.J. Taylor won’t play because of a quadriceps injury.

Quarterback Cam Newton, who has an abdomen injury, will play as expected.

The Patriots’ other inactives are quarterback Brian Hoyer, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, outside linebacker Tashawn Bower, tight end Jordan Thomas and safety Terrence Brooks.

The Chargers have made left tackle Sam Tevi a surprising scratch. Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports Tevi stayed home to be with his wife as she delivers their child.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman also won’t play after being doubtful with a back injury.

The team’s other inactives are running back Troymaine Pope (neck), receiver Joe Reed (ribs), offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis, defensive lineman Cortez Broughton and quarterback Easton Stick.