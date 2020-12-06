Cam Newton is expected to start against Chargers

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was a limited participant in practice all week, but it does not appear his abdomen injury will cause the team to start a different player against the Chargers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Newton is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon. He was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Newton said this week that he is “feeling as good as I should be feeling” and would be ready to play as the Patriots try to even their record at 6-6 on the season.

The quarterback is coming off a rough outing against the Cardinals as he went 9-of-18 for 84 yards and two interceptions in a 20-17 New England win.