Cam Newton on pace to break his own QB record for rushing TDs in a season

In his rookie season in 2011, Cam Newton ran for 14 touchdowns. No quarterback had ever rushed for that many touchdowns in a season before, and no quarterback has done it since. But Newton is on pace to surpass that total this year.

Newton ran for two touchdowns in today’s win over the Chargers, giving him 11 rushing touchdowns this season. Newton, who missed one game this season, is averaging a rushing touchdown a game.

That means if Newton continues at his current pace and plays the rest of the season, he’ll finish with 15 rushing touchdowns, breaking his own record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season for a quarterback in NFL history.

Newton, who also had 10 rushing touchdowns in 2015, is the first quarterback in NFL history with three different seasons of at least 10 rushing touchdowns.

Today was the fourth time this season that Newton scored two rushing touchdowns in a game, the most such games by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history. And Newton has 10 career games with at least two rushing touchdowns, the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Newton’s 69 career rushing touchdowns are by far the most for a quarterback in NFL history. No quarterback has ever reached the end zone with his legs the way Newton has.