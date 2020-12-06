Carson Wentz insists he has not lost confidence

Getty Images

Carson Wentz has lost eight games this season and 32 for his career. The Eagles quarterback insists he hasn’t lost his confidence.

A report Sunday morning indicated Wentz lost confidence upon the arrival of quarterback Jalen Hurts as a second-round draft choice this spring. Wentz disagrees.

“No. I’m not the type to worry about and look over my shoulder or any of those things,” Wentz said. “I think at the end of the day, I can play better. We can as a team, and as an offense especially, play better. There’s always going to be different things going on in the building or different chatter and all of that stuff. That’s part of this business. That’s what I signed up for. The scrutiny, the challenges, the adversity, all of it. I’ve got to handle it all — the good, bad and the ugly.”

Oh, it’s ugly in Philadelphia and getting uglier by the loss.

The Eagles benched Wentz with 7:19 remaining, giving Hurts the reins of the offense. Wentz finished 6-of-15 for 79 yards while rushing for 18 yards on three carries; Hurts went 5-of-12 for 109 yards with one touchdown and one interception while running for 29 yards on five carries.

“I didn’t know what the plan was fully,” Wentz said. “I was just told he was going in for the next play and the next series. I didn’t really know what was going on there. Obviously, that’s frustrating, as a competitor and the personality I have. I want to be the guy out there. It is what it is. They made the call today. At the end of the day, we lost. That’s the most frustrating thing.”

In the immediate aftermath of the 30-16 loss to the Packers, coach Doug Pederson wasn’t ready to announce who will start next week.

Wentz said he has not talked to Pederson about the starting job yet.

“At the end of the day, it’s outside of my control,” Wentz said. “That’s not for me [to decide]. I know what I’m capable of. I know I can play better. I have never doubted myself or lost my confidence in my abilities. But a lot of these things are out of my control.”