Chiefs got early-morning word of seven false positives

Once upon a time, football teams only had to worry about fire alarms going off in the middle of the night. This year, teams have to worry about a very different 3:00 a.m. call.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the Chiefs got word at 3:30 a.m. ET of seven positive PCR tests from the day before.

The positives were all coaches and staff, and the Chiefs immediately launched into contact tracing and re-testing. Those who tested positive had to immediately come to the facility to be re-tested.

Although no players had tested positive, some were involved in the contact tracing.

As it turned out, the positives were all false positives, due to an issue at the testing laboratory. Still, some of the coaches and players may be looking a little bleary eyed tonight due to the unexpected interruption of their Saturday night sleep. All told, this fire drill took up a lit more time than a false fire alarm; it took five hours to get the situation under control.