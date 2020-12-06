Chiefs take 12-10 lead, Broncos’ Essang Bassey out for the game

USA Today Sports

Kansas City has moved down the field well, but hasn’t scored a touchdown in four red-zone attempts. Nevertheless, kicker Harrison Butker sent a 31-yard field goal through the uprights early in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 12-10 lead.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit tight end Nick Keizer with a 15-yard pass to give the Chiefs first-and-goal at Denver’s nine-yard line. But after an incomplete pass and a scramble up the middle, Mahomes was sacked for a five-yard loss on third-and-goal from the eight.

Kansas City is now 0-of-4 in red-zone efficiency and 1-of-6 on third down.

Though the Broncos kept the Chiefs out of the end zone, they’ve lost cornerback Essang Bassey for at least the rest of this game. An undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest, Bassey was covering wide receiver Sammy Watkins on second-and-goal when he planted and suffered a knee injury. Bassey was able to walk off the field under his own power after grabbing his left knee when he hit the ground.