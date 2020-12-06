Clyde Edwards-Helaire active for Chiefs, Phillip Lindsay and Jerry Jeudy active for Broncos

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was questionable with an illness, but he’s active for Sunday Night Football against the Broncos.

Edwards-Helaire did not practice on Thursday or Friday, but head coach Andy Reid said he expected the 2020 first-round pick to play.

The Chiefs listed cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Darius Harris, offensive tackle Martinas Rankin, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward, and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders as their inactives.

For the Broncos, running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are both active after they were listed as questionable heading into Sunday with knee and ankle injuries, respectively. Outside linebacker Malik Reed, who was questionable with a shin injury, is also active.

Denver previously ruled out safety Trey Marshall (shin). The Broncos remaining inactives are defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, cornerback Kevin Toliver, fullback Jeremy Cox, linebacker Mark Barron, and offensive guard Netane Muti.