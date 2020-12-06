Colts escape to beat Texans

Getty Images

In a hard-fought game that will have implications in the AFC South race, the Colts managed to escape with a closer-than-expected win over the Texans.

The Colts’ 26-20 victory was still in doubt until the final minute, when the Texans drove deep into Colts territory with a chance to win, until Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson fumbled a snap and Indianapolis recovered to seal the victory.

Philip Rivers had a strong game, completing 27 of 35 passes for 285 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. T.Y. Hilton had 110 receiving yards, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor had 135 yards from scrimmage.

The win improves the Colts’ record to 8-4 and helps them catch the Titans, who lost today, in the AFC South. It was a big win for Indianapolis, and a big game in the AFC South.