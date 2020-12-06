Damon Arnette, Frank Gore being evaluated for concussions

Getty Images

A collision on the second play of Sunday’s Raiders-Jets game has sent a player from each team for a concussion evaluation.

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette hit Jets running back Frank Gore with a shot that left both players down for an extended period. They were both helped off the field and have been taken for further evaluation by medical personnel.

It’s the second straight week that Arenette has gone for an evaluation. He suffered a concussion in the loss to the Falcons, but was cleared to return to action this week.

Ty Johnson took over for Gore and he ran well as the Jets drove for a touchdown on their opening drive. Jamison Crowder caught a short pass from Sam Darnold for the score and the NFL’s only winless club has a 7-0 lead. It was Darnold’s first touchdown pass since Week 3.