Daniel Jones out for Giants, Carlos Dunlap in for Seahawks

The Giants were not expected to have quarterback Daniel Jones in the lineup in Seattle on Sunday and they confirmed he’ll be out shortly before kickoff.

Jones is inactive due to the hamstring injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He never practiced this week and was listed as doubtful to play on Friday’s injury report.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis, linebacker T.J. Brunson, tackle Kyle Murphy, tackle Jackson Barton, defensive end R.J. McIntosh, and linebacker Trent Harris are also inactive for the Giants.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap missed practice time for the Seahawks with a foot injury this week, but he’s active after being listed as questionable. Runnng back Carlos Hyde is also set to play despite a toe injury.

The Seahawks will need a new right tackle. Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi are inactive, which will leave Jamarco Jones or Chad Wheeler to man the spot.

Running back Travis Homer, guard Phil Haynes, and defensive end Jonathan Bullard are also out on Sunday.