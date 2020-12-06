Darren Waller is sixth tight end with a 200-yard game

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs had the big catch at the end of Sunday’s win over the Jets, but tight end Darren Waller had a lot of the big plays leading up to the final moment.

Waller caught 13 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-28 victory. The two touchdowns came in the first half and he had a 15-yard catch to help set the stage for Ruggs’ 46-yard score.

It is the sixth time in NFL history that a tight end has had at least 200 yards in a game. Waller joins Shannon Sharpe, Jackie Smith, George Kittle, Rich Caster, and Pete Retzlaff on that list.

“I would say it’s easily the best game I’ve had statistically,” Waller said, via the team’s website. “As far as consistency, I feel like I just try to live one day at a time and make one play at a time, and then stuff like that adds up. It’s just about showing up and being consistent as possible every each and every play, and the results can take care of themselves. But as long as I’m locked in and focused, and doing what I need to do to be of service to my teammates, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Waller now has 77 catches for 742 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.