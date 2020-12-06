Derrick Henry’s first 2020 fumble leads to Browns touchdown

USA Today Sports

As the league’s leading rusher, running back Derrick Henry hadn’t fumbled all season. But he did in the first half, leading to a Browns touchdown.

On the first play of Tennessee’s second possession, Cleveland defensive lineman poked the ball out of Henry’s arms as he took a handoff up the middle. Safety Karl Joseph recovered the fumble at Tennessee’s 21-yard line, putting the Browns’ offense in good scoring position.

After the quarter break, Mayfield threw his second touchdown of the game — this one to backup offensive lineman Kendall Lamm to take a 17-0 lead.

Cleveland’s defense has started well against Henry, stuffing him on a fourth-and-1 for a turnover on downs on Tennessee’s opening possession.