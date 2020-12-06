Dolphins plan to start Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

The Dolphins have declined to name a starting quarterback, but it appears that Tua Tagovailoa will be back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Tagovailoa is expected to be start today against the Bengals, as long as his injured thumb feels OK in warmups. Tagovailoa took most of the first-team reps in practice this week.

Although Ryan Fitzpatrick was playing well, the Dolphins benched him and handed the starting job to Tagovailoa in Week Eight. Tagovailoa started four games but was benched for poor play in the fourth, and then missed last week after hurting his thumb in practice.

Now Tagovailoa is set to take the starting job back, and the Dolphins are favored to win to improve to 8-4 and put themselves in great shape to fight for a playoff berth down the stretch.