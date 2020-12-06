Doug Pederson won’t say whether Jalen Hurts or Carson Wentz starts next week

Getty Images

Anyone watching the Eagles’ loss to the Packers today would have to agree that the moribund Philadelphia offense finally came to life after Carson Wentz was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Hurts is the starter going forward.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said after today’s game that he wants to evaluate the tape of today’s loss before he says whether Hurts or Wentz will start next week against the Saints.

“Let me get through this game,” Pederson said when pressed about who will start the next game. “There’s a lot of things I’m going to consider and evaluate before anything is decided.”

Realistically, it’s hard to imagine it won’t be Hurts. Wentz has been awful this season, and Hurts did enough today to earn a chance to get a week of practice with the first-string offense and a game as the starter. Even if Pederson isn’t ready to say so yet.

Next week’s game, which everyone thought when the schedule came out would be a marquee matchup between Wentz and Drew Brees, may instead be an intriguing matchup between Hurts and Taysom Hill.