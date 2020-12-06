Ereck Flowers carted to locker room with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins have had a rough day with injuries.

Safety Eric Rowe left for a concussion check in the first quarter, but he has returned. Linebacker Elandon Roberts departed for the locker room with a chest injury in the first quarter and is questionable to return.

The latest is left guard Ereck Flowers, who was injured with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.

It did not look good with Flowers rolled from behind on Tua Tagovailoa‘s 4-yard scramble.

He was helped off the field but carted from the sideline with a left ankle injury. The Dolphins list him as questionable to return.

The Dolphins moved Solomon Kindley from right guard to left guard and Jesse Davis entered at right guard.

The Dolphins trail 7-3 after having a touchdown on a fake field goal overturned by an illegal formation. Punter Matt Haack, who doubles as the holder, ran for a 2-yard score but two rookie offensive linemen failed to report as eligible. The Dolphins settled for the chip-shot field goal.