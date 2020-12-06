Eric Kendricks ruled out with calf injury

Getty Images

The Vikings have ruled out linebacker Eric Kendricks with a calf injury.

He never took the field with his teammates, appearing to aggravate his calf injury during warmups. That came after the Vikings already had submitted the inactives, so the team was down a player before the game began.

The Vikings added Kendricks to the injury report Thursday with the calf issue. He was limited that day and then had a full practice Friday and was not on the final injury report of the week.

In 11 games this season, Kendricks has 107 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

The Jaguars marched right down the field on their first drive, scoring on a 28-yard pass from Mike Glennon to Laviska Shenault Jr. Chase McLaughlin missed the extra point wide right, leaving the Jaguars with a 6-0 lead.