Giants get on the board, lead Seahawks 8-5

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants Offense couldn’t get much going in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but they have found smoother sailing in the third quarter.

Wayne Gallman busted free for a 60-yard gain that put the Giants in the red zone and Alfred Morris scored on a four-yard run two plays later for the team’s first points of the afternoon. Colt McCoy hit Sterling Shepard on a two-point conversion to give the Giants an 8-5 lead on Seattle.

The Giants only had 121 yards before Gallman broke loose and he likely would have gone the distance if not for good hustle by Jamal Adams chasing the play. Adams forced Gallman to slow up to get around him and the Seahawks recovered to make the tackle.

It wasn’t enough to keep the Seahawks in the lead, however, and their offense will need to get something cooking if they want to come out of this one with a win.