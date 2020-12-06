Gunner Olszewski scores twice as Patriots embarrass Chargers 45-0

Posted by Charean Williams on December 6, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
Getty Images

The Chargers were favored by some oddsmakers for Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium. They instead suffered the worst shutout loss in team history, getting a 45-0 butt kicking from the Patriots.

The Patriots have won four of five, and two in a row, to climb back to 6-6 and remain in the playoff hunt. The Chargers fell to 3-9.

It was team effort for the Patriots, who held the Chargers to 258 total yards, scored two special teams touchdowns and ran for 165 yards. Quarterback Cam Newton threw one touchdown and ran for two others.

But Gunner Olszewski became the unlikely star for the Patriots.

Olszewski returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown, caught a 38-yard touchdown pass and nearly ran another punt return back for a score. He returned a fourth quarter punt 61 yards before punter Ty Long got him out of bounds at the Chargers 17.

Olszewski had never scored in 16 previous career games, though he did have an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown negated by a controversial blindside block penalty on rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings last week against the Cardinals.

The Chargers’ special teams were an embarrassment. They missed a 46-yard field goal, allowed Olszewski to return three punts for 145 yards and a touchdown, had 10 players on the field for a punt return, had 12 players on the field for a punt return, had holding on a kickoff return and a false start on a punt and had a field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown.

On the final play of the half, Cody Davis blocked Michael Badgley‘s 58-yard field goal attempt and Devin McCourty returned it 44 yards for a touchdown as New England led 28-0 at halftime.

It was so decisive that Jarrett Stidham played much of the fourth quarter in mop-up duty for Newton and threw the 38-yard touchdown pass to Olszewski, whose one catch led the Patriots in receiving yards.

Newton went 12-of-19 for 69 yards and a touchdown, a 5-yarder to N'Keal Harry. Newton ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while Damien Harris led the team with 16 carries for 80 yards.

Newton has 11 rushing touchdowns this season, his third season with double-digit rushing touchdowns. No other quarterback in history has accomplished that more than once.

Chargers rookie Justin Herbert went 26-of-53 for 209 yards and two interceptions.

32 responses to "Gunner Olszewski scores twice as Patriots embarrass Chargers 45-0

  2. What up, Chargers? You decide not to show up for the Patriots? Really?

    Pats hopes are still alive for the playoffs. Long shot, but I certainly don’t want to see BB anywhere near the playoffs.

  6. Ther are certain teams you just match up with and don’t.

    We don’t match up with Carolina very well or Seattle

    The chargers though?! WE SMOKE THEM. Outside of the low score 2014/2017 defensive games, we SMASH the chargers.

    Justin Herbert is going to be special with a good coach and team around him

  8. What was Vegas thinking with that line? Belichick vs. Lynn? That’s at least 10 points for Patriots. Charger management is pathetic and Lynn is getting worse. His game preparation is terrible. They have talent yet keep finding ways not to use it. If the Spanos family wants fans to come to the beautiful stadium next year they need to get a Head Coach who can figure it out and get the team turned around. It was a questionable move to LA but right now looks disastrous.

  10. I had my doubts about Herbert coming into the league. He really struggled in big games in college. I was surprised, and honestly happy for him, starting off his career so well. Thing is, you get enough “film” and good defensive coaches start to find your weaknesses and expose them. It happens time and again. Wentz looked good at first, etc. I hope he will be able to make the needed adjustments and be a good QB…hard to read too much into one poor outing.

  16. Boy, can’t figure out the Chargers. They’re all over the map…ok one week… even better another…really bad… and then pathetic. After today’s mess they need to fire the STC and the HC.

  17. I seem to recall a bunch of clowns giving me thumbs down for saying Herbert is overrated. Well let me say it again Justin Herbert is overrated and the New England Patriots are still alive. Go Pats!

  18. “I seem to recall a bunch of clowns giving me thumbs down for saying Herbert is overrated. Well let me say it again Justin Herbert is overrated and the New England Patriots are still alive. Go Pats!”

    A pat on your own back?

    BB has made a lot of great QB’s look bad when they were rookies – including Peyton Manning, among others.

    Herbert was just the latest. He’ll be fine.

  19. The hoodie is the GOAT no doubt. Who thought it was a good idea to put the Patriots as underdogs to the sorry Chargers?

  20. The Pats are a QB away from being the league’s worst nightmare once again. The team is loaded with good young talent at.

  sportnik2 says:
    December 6, 2020 at 8:07 pm
    The Pats are a QB away from being the league’s worst nightmare once again. The team is loaded with good young talent at.

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————

    Yep. They just need the reps and experience. The qb may already be there…..

    Just saying

  23. This is not a Patriot team loaded with the talent of its predecessors. But they are long on pride, guts and effort.

    We’ll see if that is enough to make some noise. Either way, they will make Patriot Nation proud.

  24. Patriots just beat up on a 3 win team and their fans are acting like they just punched their ticket to the super bowl.

  25. LMAO at a patriot fan saying the patriots are a qb away from contending, that is every team genius. Delusional patriot noobs winning meaningless games right now further screwing up their draft pick order is hilarious and they actually are praising it hahahaha what a tool bag fanbase.

  26. Funny how 1 game gets the bravado cooking. The Giants beat Seattle today, so they’re great too right?

  28. Terrific run blocking by the offensive line, very solid defensive play, and special teams dominance would have won this game for the Patriots… but a couple bonehead mistakes by the Chargers were what made it a blowout. Herbert needs a better group of coaches if he wants to avoid becoming Sam Darnold.

    As for the Patriots, while I’d love to see them run the table to go 10-6 and squeak into the playoffs, the talent differential will be too much to overcome against well coached playoff teams. Still, it’s nice to still have things interesting this late in the season during what is supposed to be a rebuilding year.

  30. The Patriots have been very inconsistent this season so it’s enjoyable for fans to see them excel at all phases of the game. You might think their offense wasn’t impressive given the passing stats but they played complementary football.

    Olszewski had a breakout game after having a ST TD taken away from him last week on a bogus call. They returned a blocked field goal for a TD. Cam was consistent. The running game was very effective. Nine different Patriots caught a pass. Harry caught a TD. The D, especially the young guys, stood out.

    No it wasn’t the super bowl, it wasn’t a playoff game and they don’t have a winning record. But they are improving and whether they make the playoffs this year or not they compete as a team. That reminds me of the 2001 team that struggled early and turned their season around. It’s fun to watch an underdog win and Patriots fans haven’t been in that position (sans a game here or there) in two decades.

  31. Yep. They just need the reps and experience. The qb may already be there…..

    Just saying

    It’s NOT Stidham…

    Just saying

