Henry Ruggs: I knew I had to come back and make a play

The first 59-plus minutes of Sunday’s game against the Jets were not pleasant for Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs had a pass go off his hands for an interception in the first half of the game and then he lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. The Jets used that turnover as the launching pad for a go-ahead touchdown drive and the Raiders were down 28-24 in the final seconds when Ruggs put a happy ending on the day.

He beat cornerback Lamar Jackson on a double move and Derek Carr had time to deliver a perfect ball in the face of an eight-man rush for a 46-yard touchdown with five seconds left on the clock. After the 31-28 win was in the books, Ruggs said he was bracing to hear it from his old man based on how things had gone before the touchdown.

“Honestly . . . I knew my dad wasn’t going to be happy,” Ruggs said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “It’s his birthday tomorrow and I was going to hear it. I knew I had to come back and make a play.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said “a lot of guys would have hung their head” after fumbling in the spot that Ruggs did, but that it showed the rookie’s character that he was able to bounce back in the final seconds.