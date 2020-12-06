Jadeveon Clowney out for season

Getty Images

Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way.

Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to the report, Clowney underwent surgery to repair his left meniscus, and he’ll be rehabbing for a few months. Clowney becomes a free agent again in March, and he’ll reportedly be fully recovered by then. Clowney has previously had microfracture surgery on his right knee.

Clowney’s 2020 season ends with zero sacks. He’ll be a much less sought-after free agent in 2021.