Jaguars will stick with Mike Glennon in Week 14

Getty Images

The Jaguars had another near miss on Sunday and they’ll come back with quarterback Mike Glennon for their next attempt to end a lengthy losing streak.

Glennon lost 27-25 to the Browns in his first start and was on the wrong side of a 27-24 overtime loss in Minnesota on Sunday. The quarterback was 28-of-42 for 280 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble and took a sack in the end zone as well, but head coach Doug Marrone said after the game that he intends to start Glennon against the Titans in Week 14.

“I think we’re going to look at Mike. We’re going to evaluate it, but I think we’re going to try to clean some things up for him and see how we can obviously do a better job,” Marrone said, via John Shipley of SI.com. “I think that I’m going to go with him. I think he still gives us the best chance to win as of right now so I’m going to stick with him right now for this week.”

Gardner Minshew was active as a backup on Sunday, but the Jaguars obviously aren’t in any hurry to go back to their opening day starter in an attempt to snap an 11-game winning streak.