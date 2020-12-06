Jamal Adams guarantees the Seahawks will figure it out

Getty Images

Sunday’s game against the Giants did not go as expected for the Seahawks.

With no Daniel Jones in the lineup, it didn’t take inside knowledge of the Giants’ game plan to deduce that they’d be leaning heavily on the ground game. They did so and the Seahawks were unable to stop them in the third quarter. They scored 17 straight points while on their way to 190 rushing yards and held off the home team for a 17-12 win.

As the score illustrates, the offense didn’t provide much help and safety Jamal Adams vowed that the team will come up with the right answers in the future.

“I’m pissed off,” Adams said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT. “You know, coming from where I came from, New York team, it just hits a little bit different for me, you know what I mean. . . . We’re gonna figure it out, we’re gonna we’re gonna you know correct your mistakes, but it definitely stings. . . . This is a tough loss, obviously it’s not where we want it. But we’ll figure it out. Guaranteed. Guaranteed, we’ll figure it out.”

The schedule has the Jets coming to town next week and motivation for Adams in that game never figured to be a problem. After Sunday’s dud, the rest of the Seahawks shouldn’t be lacking for it either.