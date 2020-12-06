Jets take 28-24 lead in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Jets have lost their first 11 games of the season, but they are in position to nab their first win of the year.

Ty Johnson scored from a yard out with 5:34 left to play and the Jets lead the Raiders 28-24 after Sergio Castillo‘s extra point.

Las Vegas extended their lead to 24-13 on the first drive of the third quarter, but the Jets have scored 15 straight points in the fourth quarter to move into the lead. Sam Darnold ran for a score earlier in the quarter and then hit Denzel Mims with a two-point converson that cut the Raiders lead to three points.

The Raiders looked like they’d converted a third down on the ensuing drive, but rookie wideout Henry Ruggs fumbled on a hit by cornerback Javelin Guidry. Safety Marcus Maye recovered and a personal foul on Clelin Ferrell helped the Jets get into position to take the lead.