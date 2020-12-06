Jets take 28-24 lead in fourth quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2020, 3:47 PM EST
The Jets have lost their first 11 games of the season, but they are in position to nab their first win of the year.

Ty Johnson scored from a yard out with 5:34 left to play and the Jets lead the Raiders 28-24 after Sergio Castillo‘s extra point.

Las Vegas extended their lead to 24-13 on the first drive of the third quarter, but the Jets have scored 15 straight points in the fourth quarter to move into the lead. Sam Darnold ran for a score earlier in the quarter and then hit Denzel Mims with a two-point converson that cut the Raiders lead to three points.

The Raiders looked like they’d converted a third down on the ensuing drive, but rookie wideout Henry Ruggs fumbled on a hit by cornerback Javelin Guidry. Safety Marcus Maye recovered and a personal foul on Clelin Ferrell helped the Jets get into position to take the lead.