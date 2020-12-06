Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

Posted by Mike Florio on December 6, 2020, 9:05 AM EST
Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail.

Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers.

At Michigan, Harbaugh has lasted six years. There’s a growing belief that he won’t be back for a seventh season, perhaps choosing to walk away before they make him run. Per multiple sources, Harbaugh is believed to be eyeing a return to the NFL, as a head coach.

Another source said that teams are doing their homework on Harbaugh, who instantly took the 49ers to the NFC Championship and who nearly led the team to a Super Bowl win in his second season with the team.

While Harbaugh has lost plenty of luster during his tenure in Michigan, it’s impossible to forget his accomplishments with the 49ers. The fact that his brother, John, continues to be one of the most successful coaches in the NFL won’t hurt, either.

Yes, Jim is fiery and combative and demanding. Plenty of coaches are. The challenge becomes surrounding him with people who understand who he is and how he is, channeling his ways in a direction that produces positive results, and working to build a relationship that can be sustained notwithstanding his tendency over time to rub people the wrong way.

At least for four years.

19 responses to “Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

  2. Of course, he is! The guy wears out his welcome everywhere he goes. I’ve taken great joy in Ohio St regularly beating his teams

  3. Good Riddance! The WORST coach in Michigan Wolverines great history. PERIOD. What. A. Fraud. Go Blue!

  4. That’s the wrong direction, Jimmy! You’ve been a failure at Michigan, and I’m not sure why that gets you back to be a HC in the NFL, other than misplaced nostalgia. It should get you a HC job at a power five mediocre school, like NC State or Missouri.

  5. Just because you heard “teams are doing their homework on Harbaugh”, doesn’t make it fact that Harbaugh is “eyeing a return to the NFL”.

    There is no credible source reporting this.

  6. A return to the NFL? Why not. He’s been a huge success at Michigan! Hey, maybe he can bring back Kap.

  7. Harbaugh needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror. His arrogance and I’m better than you attitude worked when he was ascending with the University of San Diego, Stanford and the 49ers, but he wore thin and became hard to work with. He thought he was going to go to Michigan and have success like Pete Carroll did at USC, but the guy couldn’t even land a decent QB recruit. But hey, Jerry was dumb enough to hire McCarthy, so anything could happen.

  8. Harbaugh deserves a chance to redeem himself. The entire university of MI is focused on politics and diversity (nothing wrong w that just saying). We dropped 100 million into those programs over the past few years. The football program used to get the schools 100% undivided attention. It’s no longer that way and won’t be again anytime soon. UofM is no longer a football powerhouse because the powers that be in AA decided to allocate the money elsewhere. So Harbs kind of got a raw deal and prob deserves a 2nd shot in the NFL.

  10. As a Badger fan, I am loving this and think ole Jimmy is doing a fabulous job….Michigan should be talking about a contract extension 🙂

  11. supercharger says:
    December 6, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Harbaugh deserves a chance to redeem himself.
    ————————————————————————
    Redemption sounds like maybe he gets an assistant coach job with Belichick, or maybe his brother. But not a HC job.

  14. Looking forward to seeing him in khakis on an NFL sideline, next yr. Constantly whining tho, just like his brother.

  16. I would be really disappointed if my team hired him over Bienemy, Saleh, Eberflus, Staley or even a few other college coaches.

  17. Michigan failures aside, he was a great 49ers coach. I know people like to pretend it didn’t happen because they don’t like him personally, but Harbaugh took a team constantly going 4-12 to two NFC Championship Games and a Superbowl appearance his first 3 years. I don’t know why a fan of a losing team wouldn’t want to take a shot on that.

  19. I’m a buckeye, so I was hoping ichigan would sign him to a new 10 year deal. It would be the perfect Christmas gift this year.

