Joe Judge: Wins are validation in trusting the process will pay off

The Giants were double-digit underdogs heading into Sunday afternoon’s road game against the Seahawks, but they wound up ruining the day for anyone who bet on Seattle.

Head coach Joe Judge’s team kept the Seahawks Offense under wraps and their offense generated 17 second half points without quarterback Daniel Jones to pick up a 17-12 win. It’s their fourth straight win and head coach Joe Judge was asked if the change in fortunes was a validation of his approach in his first year on the job.

“To me it’s more validation in trusting that the process is going to pay off on the field,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “These guys have done everything we’ve asked them to do and you can see the results coming.”

Judge’s methods have the Giants in the first place in the NFC East and they will be the division champs if they can ride this winning streak through the end of the year. Their recent success likely means that any stumbles aren’t going to faze the team’s belief that they can get the job done anyway.