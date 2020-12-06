Justin Jefferson’s 20-yard TD puts him over 1,000 yards for the season

Getty Images

Justin Jefferson has done something only one other rookie in team history has done. He has 1,000 yards receiving.

Jefferson has a good chance to top the team’s rookie record of 1,313 receiving yards set by Randy Moss in 1998.

Jefferson, who entered the day with 918 yards, went over 1,000 yards for the season on a 20-yard touchdown reception. It also gave the Vikings their first lead at 19-16.

Jefferson has five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Another rookie, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, has played a big role. His second quarter interception of Mike Glennon led to the Vikings’ first touchdown. Glennon lost a fumble in the third quarter, after Jefferson’s touchdown, and Jordan Brailford recovered it in his first NFL regular-season game.

Dalvin Cook, though, fumbled it back while trying to get into the end zone from the 1-yard line.