Lions come back to beat Bears, win first game for coach Darrell Bevell

The Lions played hard for interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Bevell, who replaced the fired Matt Patricia and said he hopes he’s getting a five-game audition to be the Lions’ permanent head coach, got the most out of his team as the Lions fell behind early but came back to win 34-30.

The Lions’ comeback was aided by a strip-sack on Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky which set up Adrian Peterson‘s go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. That play by Trubisky epitomized his disappointing tenure in Chicago and dropped the Bears to 5-7, essentially ending any hopes they had of a late playoff run.

The Lions improve to 5-7, and they’re not going anywhere near the postseason either. But they looked like a more motivated, more organized team under Bevell than they looked under Patricia. Now Bevell has four more games to audition for the top job.