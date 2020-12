Getty Images

The Browns are holding on to a 41-21 lead in the fourth quarter, but they may be without a key defensive piece for the rest of the way.

Linebacker Mack Wilson is being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. Wilson has started six games for the Browns this year, and had 26 total tackles entering Week 13. He has six tackles for Cleveland on Sunday.

Wilson missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury.