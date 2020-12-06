Marcus Maye on Raiders game-winning TD: Has to be a better play call

Getty Images

Many Jets fans likely breathed a sigh of relief when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs reeled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr in the final seconds of Sunday’s game.

The score made the Raiders 31-28 winners and moved the Jets a step closer to landing the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The play did not sit as well with safety Marcus Maye.

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams brought the house against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which left cornerback Lamar Jackson (no, not that Lamar Jackson) with no help against Ruggs over the top. Ruggs blew past Jackson with a double move that left Maye upset about what the team dialed up in that spot.

“I think we could have been in a better call in that situation. . . . We have to execute, but you have to help us out at the same time,” Maye said, via Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com.

According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the Jets were the first team to send eight pass rushers on a play in the final 30 seconds of a game this season. It turned out to be the wrong call for anyone who hoped to see a win rather than an increased chance of landing Trevor Lawrence.