Matt Nagy on what’s gone wrong for Bears: I don’t know

Getty Images

After the Bears were creamed by the Packers last Sunday, head coach Matt Nagy said the team needed to play with more personal pride in the weeks to come.

He didn’t have any similar suggestions this Sunday. The Bears blew a lead in a 34-30 loss to the Lions that ran their losing streak to six games and dropped them to 5-7 on the season. They’re 13-15 since going 12-4 in Nagy’s first season with the team and he was asked why things have gone south.

“I don’t know,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

That’s the sort of answer that leads to questions about job security and Nagy fielded those as well on Sunday. He said, via JJ Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, that his “job is to do is to make sure that each and every week I’m giving it everything I can as a coach and a leader” and that anything else would be a distraction.

Absent an immediate change in fortunes, it’s going to be hard to ignore such distractions in Chicago the next few weeks.