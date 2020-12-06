Matthew Stafford: Darrell Bevell’s energy was infectious

Getty Images

After the Lions lost to the Texans on Thanksgiving, quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t offer much support for Matt Patricia and Patricia was relieved of his duties as the team’s head coach a couple of days later.

Stafford had a bit more to say about the team’s interim head coach after Sunday’s 34-30 win over the Bears. The Lions were down 10 points with under five minutes to play, but scored on a 96-yard drive and then forced a Mitchell Trubisky fumble to set up a game-winning Adrian Peterson touchdown run.

Bevell said after the game that his mentality was that he had to have “the same belief” in the players that they have in themselves. Stafford said that Bevell’s approach resonated with the team.

“I’m obviously really happy for him, happy for our team,” Stafford said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “He cares about our guys. He’s only been on the offensive side of the ball for the majority of his time here, obviously only one week here with everybody. But I think his energy is infectious and guys feed off it and I really appreciate him as a person and just happy that he helped us get the win today. Guys went out there and played fast and free and it wasn’t perfect, you know, there’s plays we want back, but never quit, never really looked at the scoreboard. Just keep playing and let it all kind of figure itself out and it did.”

Bevell said this week that he was “jacked up” about a chance to show what he can do as a head coach. His first day in the role made an excellent impression.