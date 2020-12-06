Mike Glennon, Jaguars lead Vikings 9-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Jaguars have figured out who their best quarterback is, and the way Mike Glennon is playing, he might cost the team a top-two draft choice.

Glennon is outplaying Kirk Cousins; James Robinson is outplaying Dalvin Cook; and the Jaguars are outplaying the Vikings.

Jacksonville leads Minnesota 9-6 at halftime, with both teams having missed an extra point.

The Jaguars marched right down the field on their first drive, scoring on a 28-yard pass from Glennon to Laviska Shenault Jr. Chase McLaughlin missed the extra point wide right, leaving the Jaguars with a 6-0 lead.

Jacksonville added a field goal on its second drive, stalling at the Minnesota 4-yard line. McLaughlin’s 22-yard field goal culminated a 10-play, 66-yard drive.

The Vikings scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen, but Dan Bailey missed the extra point.

Glennon is 16-of-23 for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Jaguars have 239 yards. Robinson has nine carries for 43 yards.

The Vikings have 115 yards, with Cousins going 10-of-15 for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Cook rushing for 21 yards on eight carries.