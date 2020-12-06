NFL disbands Career Development Advisory Panel

Getty Images

The NFL will no longer use one of its best known tools for identifying candidates for coaching and G.M. vacancies.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league has disbanded the Career Development Advisory Panel to develop a list of persons who should be considered for such jobs.

As the source explained it, the discussion around the league often became more about the members of the panel and less about the candidates. Some would contend that the focus on the members of the panel was justified, given that the normal human temptation to advocate friends and former colleagues for inclusion on the list often influenced the final product. Reliance on input from former General Managers and former head coaches necessarily will elicit recommendations based on people with whom they have worked.

The league will instead create a comprehensive list of candidates, one that will be circulated in a couple of week. The Fritz Pollard Alliance will have its own list of candidates.

Earlier today, PFT reported on the names of the minority coaching and G.M. candidates as identified by the NFL’s Football Operations department in November.