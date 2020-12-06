NFL Week 13 early inactives: Todd Gurley, Julio Jones back for Falcons

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Playing without running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Julio Jones didn’t hurt the Falcons against the Raiders last week and they’ll get a chance to keep things going with both players in the lineup this week. Gurley and Jones were both listed as questionable on Friday, but they’re both active for Sunday’s game against the Saints.
Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Saints at Falcons
Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, CB Janoris Jenkins, RB Ty Montgomery, WR Deonte Harris, QB Trevor Siemian, TE Garrett Griffin, DT Malcolm Roach, CB Grant Haley
Falcons: G James Carpenter, RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DB Tyler Hall, DL Deadrin Senat.
Bengals at Dolphins
Bengals: G Alex Redmond, K Austin Seibert, OL B.J. Finney, OL Alex Redmond, OL Keaton Sutherland, T Fred Johnson
Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, RB DeAndre Washington, RB/WR Malcolm Perry, T Adam Pankey, DT Benito Jones
Raiders at Jets
Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs, S Johnathan Abram, QB Nathan Peterman, CB Isaiah Johnson, G John Simpson, DE Carl Nassib,
Jets: QB James Morgan, WR Vyncint Smith, OL Cameron Clark, OL Jimmy Murray, TE Ross Travis
Colts at Texans
Colts: T Anthony Castonzo, LB Bobby Okereke, P Rigoberto Sanchez, S Khari Willis, DE Ben Banogu, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon
Texans: RB C.J. Prosise, DE Nate Orchard, DT Andrew Brown, T Charlie Heck, G Hjalte Froholdt, QB Josh McCown
Browns at Titans
Browns: CB Denzel Ward, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson
Titans: CB Adoree' Jackson, TE Jonnu Smith, DL Larrell Murchison, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Lions at Bears
Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Jeff Okudah, RB D'Andre Swift, DL Da'shawn Hand, DL Austin Bryant, QB David Blough
Bears: LB James Vaughters, WR Riley Ridley, RB Artavis Pierce, OL Lachavious Simmons, DL Daniel McCullers
Jaguars at Vikings
Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert, LB Dakota Allen, LB Kamalei Correa, CB Sidney Jones
Vikings: TE Irv Smith, DE D.J. Wonnum, RB Alexander Mattison, WR Tajae Sharpe, T Oli Udoh, CB Dylan Mabin, S Curtis Riley