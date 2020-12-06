NFL Week 13 early inactives: Todd Gurley, Julio Jones back for Falcons

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Playing without running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Julio Jones didn’t hurt the Falcons against the Raiders last week and they’ll get a chance to keep things going with both players in the lineup this week. Gurley and Jones were both listed as questionable on Friday, but they’re both active for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Saints at Falcons

Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, CB Janoris Jenkins, RB Ty Montgomery, WR Deonte Harris, QB Trevor Siemian, TE Garrett Griffin, DT Malcolm Roach, CB Grant Haley

Falcons: G James Carpenter, RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DB Tyler Hall, DL Deadrin Senat.

Bengals at Dolphins

Bengals: G Alex Redmond, K Austin Seibert, OL B.J. Finney, OL Alex Redmond, OL Keaton Sutherland, T Fred Johnson

Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, RB DeAndre Washington, RB/WR Malcolm Perry, T Adam Pankey, DT Benito Jones

Raiders at Jets

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs, S Johnathan Abram, QB Nathan Peterman, CB Isaiah Johnson, G John Simpson, DE Carl Nassib,

Jets: QB James Morgan, WR Vyncint Smith, OL Cameron Clark, OL Jimmy Murray, TE Ross Travis

Colts at Texans

Colts: T Anthony Castonzo, LB Bobby Okereke, P Rigoberto Sanchez, S Khari Willis, DE Ben Banogu, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon

Texans: RB C.J. Prosise, DE Nate Orchard, DT Andrew Brown, T Charlie Heck, G Hjalte Froholdt, QB Josh McCown

Browns at Titans

Browns: CB Denzel Ward, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson

Titans: CB Adoree' Jackson, TE Jonnu Smith, DL Larrell Murchison, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Lions at Bears

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Jeff Okudah, RB D'Andre Swift, DL Da'shawn Hand, DL Austin Bryant, QB David Blough

Bears: LB James Vaughters, WR Riley Ridley, RB Artavis Pierce, OL Lachavious Simmons, DL Daniel McCullers

Jaguars at Vikings

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert, LB Dakota Allen, LB Kamalei Correa, CB Sidney Jones

Vikings: TE Irv Smith, DE D.J. Wonnum, RB Alexander Mattison, WR Tajae Sharpe, T Oli Udoh, CB Dylan Mabin, S Curtis Riley