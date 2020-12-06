Obo Okoronkwo active for Rams, Rashard Lawrence out for Cardinals

USA Today Sports

Rams outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo is active for the first time since Week 5 after coming off injured reserve on Friday.

Okoronkwo had been out since suffering an elbow injury during the team’s win over Washington. He has one sack and a pass defensed this year for Los Angeles, which will need him to help contain Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (hip) was questionable, but is active. And defensive end Derek Rivers will make his Rams debut after the club claimed him off waivers from the Patriots on Nov. 24.

Rams backup offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee) was questionable and is inactive. Running back Raymond Calais, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, and tight end Brycen Hopkins are also out for L.A.

The Cardinals don’t have wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. And while rookie defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence came off injured reserve this week, he is inactive.

Arizona’s other inactives are quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin, safety Jalen Thompson, offensive lineman Joshua Miles, and offensive lineman Max Garcia.