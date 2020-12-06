Philip Rivers on foot injury: I don’t feel any limitations

Getty Images

Philip Rivers has a foot injury that, according to a report Sunday morning, he will need postseason surgery to repair.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Colts quarterback has a plantar plate rupture.

But it has not kept Rivers from starting or from playing most of the team’s offensive snaps since he injured his foot in Week 11 against the Packers. Sunday marked Rivers’ 236th consecutive start, the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Rivers was not giving up any details about his injury afterward, downplaying it.

“Yeah, I mean, rather than getting into the details of everything, shoot, I’m just working each week, finding a way to be out there,” Rivers said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I don’t feel any limitations as far as what I can do out there. It’s just a matter of managing it week to week at this point.”

Rivers did leave the stadium wearing a boot, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan, and took a golf cart to the team bus from the visiting locker room.

His postgame press conference was delayed likely because Rivers was seeking treatment on his foot. In the Colts’ 26-20 victory over the Texans, Rivers went 27-of-35 for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Rivers, who turns 39 on Tuesday, signed a one-year, $25 million deal with Indianapolis this offseason. So offseason surgery could complicate his and the team’s plans for 2021, if Rivers decides he wants to play another season.