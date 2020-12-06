Philip Rivers will need offseason foot surgery

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has been dealing with a toe injury over the past few weeks and he will need offseason surgery to fix it.

Rivers has a plantar plate rupture, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The injury is essentially a more severe version of turf toe.

Rivers can continue to play through the rest of the season. Through 11 games in his first year with the Colts, Rivers has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,978 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The 7-4 Colts take on the 4-7 Texans on Sunday afternoon.