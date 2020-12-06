Raiders grab 17-13 lead before halftime

Getty Images

The Jets haven’t found an answer for Darren Waller and they’re trailing at halftime as a result.

Waller turned a short pass into a 38-yard touchdown with 1:12 to play in the first half to give the Raiders a 17-13 lead. It’s the first time the Raiders went in front on Sunday and they took the lead into halftime.

It was the second touchdown of the half for Waller and the Jets are going to have to find a way to cover him if they’re going to get their first win of the year. He has eight catches for a season-high 123 yards through the first two quarters.

Derek Carr has thrown for 223 yards overall and the Raiders have not found any success running the ball. The Jets have had success with Ty Johnson and Josh Adams running the ball in place of the injured Frank Gore and they’ve moved the ball well most of the day, but Sam Darnold has had a day similar to the one Carr had in last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Falcons.

He’s lost two fumbles on sacks by Clelin Ferrell and threw an interception to mitigate his first two touchdown passes since the third week of the regular season. The second fumble came after Waller’s second touchdown and the Raiders got into Jets territory on a pass to Hunter Renfrow, but a pair of sacks kept them from adding any points.