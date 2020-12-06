Raiders avert disaster, pull off last second win over Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2020, 4:21 PM EST
Getty Images

The Jets were seconds away from their first win of the 2020 season, but the Raiders snatched it away.

Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the game and the Raiders escaped with a 31-28 win that moves them to 7-5 on the season. It was a redemptive moment for Ruggs after his fourth-quarter fumble set the Jets up for a go-ahead touchdown drive.

Ruggs lost the ball after catching a pass from Carr and the Jets drove for a Ty Johnson touchdown run that put them up with just over five minutes left to play. The speedy rookie beat Jets corner Lamar Jackson with a double move to make the fumble an afterthought to the final score.

Johnson’s touchdown was part of a run of 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as the Jets erased an 11-point lead to put themselves in position for a win. Johnson and Josh Adams combined for 178 yards on 30 carries after Frank Gore left the game with a concussion on the second play of the day and the unheralded duo helped propel the comeback effort.

Sam Darnold threw two touchdowns and ran for a score, but he turned the ball over three times in the first half to help the Raiders build up their lead. Derek Carr bounced back from his four turnover outing with three touchdown passes, but the offense went into a serious drought after scoring on the first drive of the second half.

One remedy might have been to look tight end Darren Waller‘s way a little more often. The Jets had no answer for Waller, who caught 13 passes for 200 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns before halftime.

The Raiders will be back home to host the Colts next week in a game that will have major playoff ramifications in the AFC. The Jets will head to Seattle with their shot at a winless season still in place thanks to the late breakdown in pass coverage.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Raiders avert disaster, pull off last second win over Jets

  4. It was laughable. Tanking at the finest. Receiver was open by 5 yards easily. Previous play they left the receiver open as well, but Carr overthrew it.

  5. Best QBs All time

    1 Carr
    2 Stabler
    3 Plunkett
    4 Gannon
    5 Hostetler
    6 Lamonica
    7 Vince Evans
    8 Kerry Collins
    9 Brady
    10 Rodgers

  6. So the Raiders averted the embarrassment of losing to the worst team in the league but based on their performance today and against the Falcons last week I don’t think that there’s much reason to be optimistic that they won’t wind up much like the 2019 Raiders team which choked away a potential playoff chance. If however they manage to get their act together and beat the Broncos and Chargers (which they should) and capture a game against either the Colts or Dolphins then I’ll be pleasantly surprised and will even give some props to Gruden.

  9. One of the best and also worst wins for the raiders in recent memory.

    Last two plays the Jets secondary was dire. Very happy with the win but an ugly win. 200 yards rushing to a Gore less team. Gruden went prevent offense when he led 24-13

    For raiders fans it’s still a great win and one win away from a non losing season Should never have been this close though

  17. JAMF says:
    December 6, 2020 at 4:31 pm
    Best QBs All time

    1 Carr
    2 Stabler
    3 Plunkett
    4 Gannon
    5 Hostetler
    6 Lamonica
    7 Vince Evans
    8 Kerry Collins
    9 Brady
    10 Rodgers

    —————————

    Strange. I don’t recall Brady or Rodgers ever playing for the Raiders.
    You also forgot Jay Schroeder, Steve Beuerlein & Todd Marnovich. And of course Tom Flores.

  18. Our defense truly is awful. Carr is the king of 4th quarter comebacks.

    That being said i got no real positives about this game other than how much heart Ruggs showed and the coaching staff and Carr showed in trusting him after the disastrous day he had. Way to fight back from almost losing the game to winning the game. This will be big for Ruggs’ confidence moving forward.

  20. Looks like it’s a two team race for the number one pick. Jets and Jags. Jets fans HAD to be rooting for the Jags to win in OT today. Bengals have 3rd pick at 2-9-1 but I don’t see the Jets winning two of their next four games. Dallas and Chargers are basically out of any chance at the #1.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.