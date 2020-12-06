Raiders avert disaster, pull off last second win over Jets

Getty Images

The Jets were seconds away from their first win of the 2020 season, but the Raiders snatched it away.

Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the game and the Raiders escaped with a 31-28 win that moves them to 7-5 on the season. It was a redemptive moment for Ruggs after his fourth-quarter fumble set the Jets up for a go-ahead touchdown drive.

Ruggs lost the ball after catching a pass from Carr and the Jets drove for a Ty Johnson touchdown run that put them up with just over five minutes left to play. The speedy rookie beat Jets corner Lamar Jackson with a double move to make the fumble an afterthought to the final score.

Johnson’s touchdown was part of a run of 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as the Jets erased an 11-point lead to put themselves in position for a win. Johnson and Josh Adams combined for 178 yards on 30 carries after Frank Gore left the game with a concussion on the second play of the day and the unheralded duo helped propel the comeback effort.

Sam Darnold threw two touchdowns and ran for a score, but he turned the ball over three times in the first half to help the Raiders build up their lead. Derek Carr bounced back from his four turnover outing with three touchdown passes, but the offense went into a serious drought after scoring on the first drive of the second half.

One remedy might have been to look tight end Darren Waller‘s way a little more often. The Jets had no answer for Waller, who caught 13 passes for 200 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns before halftime.

The Raiders will be back home to host the Colts next week in a game that will have major playoff ramifications in the AFC. The Jets will head to Seattle with their shot at a winless season still in place thanks to the late breakdown in pass coverage.