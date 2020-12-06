Rams, Chargers could finish home schedules in Las Vegas

Getty Images

After 100 years of never playing any games in Las Vegas, the NFL could have three teams finishing the 2021 season with Sin City as the base of operations.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, both the Rams and Chargers could play their remaining home games in Las Vegas. Akers, citing an unnamed source, writes that the Raiders and the NFL have had discussions about the possibility of both L.A. teams using Allegiant Stadium.

They would not use the Raiders’ practice facility, however.

The question of whether the Rams and Chargers can finish their respective seasons in Los Angeles became murky this week, given a new order that potentially will stop all football activities in their tracks, if/when the ICU capacity in a given California county dips below 15 percent.

The Rams and Chargers each have three more home games. The Chargers host the Patriots today, and the Rams host the Patriots on Thursday night.

The Rams could be in play for at least one home game in the postseason, if they win the NFC West. Even if they qualify as a wild-card, upsets could have them eventually hosting a game as the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, in theory.