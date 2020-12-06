Rams lead Cardinals 14-7 at halftime

USA Today Sports

The Rams are a perfect 32-0 under head coach Sean McVay when they have a halftime lead. They’ll try to make it 33-0 today, after taking a 14-7 advantage into the break.

The Cardinals took an early lead when the Rams left tight end Dan Arnold wide open for a 59-yard touchdown to cap Arizona’s first drive. But Los Angeles’ defense settled down, forcing four consecutive three-and-outs. Quarterback Kyler Murray had just one completion — the touchdown to Arnold — until there were 39 seconds in the first half, with the Cardinals in a two-minute drill. He started the game 1-of-8 passing.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had 2.0 sacks on Murray in the first half, giving him 12.0 on the season.

Meanwhile Los Angeles’ offense controlled the ball, with 19 first downs. Rookie running back Cam Akers scored his third touchdown in three weeks, as the Rams tied the game at seven early in the second quarter. The nine-yard TD finished a 14-play, 85-yard drive that took 7:12 off the clock.

Tight end Tyler Higbee then caught his fourth touchdown of the season to give the Rams a seven-point lead with 51 seconds left in the half.

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 48-yard field goal wide left with time running out in the first half.

Los Angeles could have been up by more, but midway through the second quarter, Arizona stuffed a fourth-and-goal run from the one-yard line to end the scoring threat.

The Rams get the ball to start the second half.