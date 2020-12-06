Ravens expect Lamar Jackson to start vs. Cowboys

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to start Tuesday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Jackson, who missed last week’s game against the Steelers after testing positive from COVID-19, is eligible to be removed from the COVID-19 reserve list today and should be back on the field Tuesday, according to ESPN.

As the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, Jackson is the most prominent player to test positive for COVID-19. He was part of a massive outbreak within the Ravens that resulted in their game against the Steelers being pushed back by six days and their game against the Cowboys pushed back by five days.

But the Ravens managed to get their game against the Steelers played, and against the Cowboys they should be at close to full strength, including having their starting quarterback back on the field.