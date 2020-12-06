Report: James Conner unlikely to play Monday

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner missed last Wednesday’s win over the Ravens and he’s reportedly set to be out of action against Washington on Monday night as well.

Conner is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a positive test and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he will be eligible to be activated on Monday. Schefter adds that Conner is considered unlikely to play against the Washington Football Team.

Benny Snell started in place of Conner against the Ravens. He ran 16 times for 60 yards and caught three passes for 33 yards in the 19-14 Steelers victory.

Center Maurkice Pouncey and tackle Jerald Hawkins are on the COVID-19 reserve list along with Conner. Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt has been activated and will be able to play on Monday night.