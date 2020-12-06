Report: Two Panthers test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Panthers are not playing on Sunday because they are on a bye week, but they are still testing players for COVID-19 and they’ve reportedly received positive results.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that two players have tested positive. It isn’t clear whether the test was an offsite PCR test or an onsite Mesa PCR test. Contact tracing is underway ahead of the the team’s return to work this week.

With positive tests requiring players to be away from the team for at least 10 days in most cases, the players who tested positive would not be available for Carolina’s Week 14 game against the Broncos.

The Panthers currently have two players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensve tackle Bruce Hector will remain away from the team until they’re cleared to return to action.