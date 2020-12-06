Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

Getty Images

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers.

Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either be extended or replaced.

“I’ve enjoyed my time,” Sherman told NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’ve loved every moment of it. And I wish we could continue it for a couple more years, but it’s not looking likely.”

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that he hopes Sherman will be back, and Sherman says he likes playing in San Francisco. But he still doesn’t think it’s going to work out.

“We’ve had brief conversations,” Sherman said. “I think that there’s obviously a want from both sides to come back and make this work. Unfortunately, I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it. That’s the sad, sad truth. It’s one of those years where it’s not from anybody’s fault that it may not work out. And it will be a sad parting because I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I’ve enjoyed this team. I have brothers on this team, and I think we still have work to do. But I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it.”