Saints take 14-9 lead into halftime

The Saints took a 10-9 lead into halftime during their Week 11 win over the Falcons and their defense has held the Falcons to the same amount of points in the first half this weekend.

Younghoe Koo hit his third field goal of the half on the final play of the second quarter, but the Falcons are down by more than one point this time. Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his NFL career and the Saints are up 14-9 as they look for their ninth straight win.

Hill is 17-of-23 for 145 yards and he’s run four times for 50 yards in a performance that would look even better if not for Wil Lutz missing a field goal and Jared Cook dropping a fourth down pass that would have gone for a first down. Cook made some amends by catching Hill’s second touchdown pass of the afternoon.

The Falcons did not score after halftime in Week 11 and they’ll need a sharper Matt Ryan for that to change in Week 13. He’s 11-of-22 for 131 yards on the afternoon and the Falcons will likely need an improvement on those numbers to even the season series.