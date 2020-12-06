Seahawks up 5-0 on Giants at halftime

Getty Images

The Giants are the team missing their starting quarterback, but the Seahawks didn’t look too much better on offense for much of the first half of Sunday’s game.

Seattle drove 57 yards for a field goal to open the game, but the Giants forced three punts and recovered a fumble to keep the lead at 3-0 into the final minute of the half. The Giants went conservative after the third punt and ran three times before setting up for a Riley Dixon punt with just under 30 seconds to play.

Seahawks safety Ryan Neal blocked the punt into the end zone and wide receiver Penny Hart‘s recovery came with his hand out of bounds, so it was a safety for Seattle. The Seahawks returned the ensuing free kick past midfield, but an intentional grounding penalty cost them a chance to extend the lead beyond 5-0.

The Seahawks managed 173 yards of offense while the Giants could only pick up 96 yards. They had one good drive and moved the ball inside the Seattle 20, but Colt McCoy was picked off by safety Quandre Diggs to kill that scoring chance.

If their defense keeps up the good work, they’ll have a chance to pull off an upset win but it won’t be much of one if things don’t start going their way offensively.