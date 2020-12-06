Steelers downgrade Chris Boswell to doubtful

Getty Images

It looks like the Steelers are going to be without kicker Chris Boswell on Monday against the Washington Football Team.

Boswell was listed as questionable on Saturday due to a hip injury that caused him to miss practice. Saturday was Boswell’s only day on the injury report this week and he has now been downgraded to doubtful by the team.

The Steelers have Matthew Wright on the practice squad. Sunday’s downgrade makes it likely that he will be promoted in time for the 5 p.m. ET kickoff.

Wright signed to the practice squad at the end of November. He kicked at UCF in college and spent time in the XFL earlier this year.