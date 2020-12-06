Taysom Hill throws his first NFL touchdown pass

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill has thrown his first NFL touchdown pass.

Hill did not throw one as a starter over the last two weeks or in any of his appearances as a reserve player over the last few seasons, but he finally checked that box in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Hill hit Tre'Quan Smith for a 15-yard score that put the Saints up 7-0 on their NFC South rivals.

The touchdown pass came one play after the longest run of Hill’s professional career. He scampered for 43 yards to get the Saints into scoring position for the first time all day.

Hill is 4-of-6 for 41 yards overall. The Falcons have had the ball twice and are yet to pick up a first down.