Three players ejected after brawl between Bengals, Dolphins

Getty Images

Multiple players were ejected after the Bengals and Dolphins brawled with 11:54 remaining.

Dolphins receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were kicked out as was Bengals safety Shawn Williams. Parker threw multiple punches after getting a shot to the face from Williams.

The player who started the fisticuffs, Bengals receiver Mike Thomas, remained in the game. Thomas hit punt returner Jakeem Grant twice in a row before Grant caught the punt. Thomas drew penalties on both plays, but the Dolphins took exception to the second illegal hit that left Grant briefly injured.

Both benches emptied along the Bengals sideline as emotions ran high.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores had to be held back first by Bengals safety Vonn Bell and then pulled back toward his own sideline by his own players and coaches. He went toward the Bengals’ sideline, apparently yelling at Bengals coaches.

The game became chippy in the first half. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd were ejected for throwing punches at each other.

Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has left the game with a right knee injury. He will not return.