Three players ejected after brawl between Bengals, Dolphins

December 6, 2020
Multiple players were ejected after the Bengals and Dolphins brawled with 11:54 remaining.

Dolphins receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were kicked out as was Bengals safety Shawn Williams. Parker threw multiple punches after getting a shot to the face from Williams.

The player who started the fisticuffs, Bengals receiver Mike Thomas, remained in the game. Thomas hit punt returner Jakeem Grant twice in a row before Grant caught the punt. Thomas drew penalties on both plays, but the Dolphins took exception to the second illegal hit that left Grant briefly injured.

Both benches emptied along the Bengals sideline as emotions ran high.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores had to be held back first by Bengals safety Vonn Bell and then pulled back toward his own sideline by his own players and coaches. He went toward the Bengals’ sideline, apparently yelling at Bengals coaches.

The game became chippy in the first half. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd were ejected for throwing punches at each other.

Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has left the game with a right knee injury. He will not return.

  1. As a Bengals fan, this is just hard to watch. I mean, I’m used to watching my team lose – But at least it’s fun to watch the game usually.

    Not this week. This week it’s two teams of grown men out there acting like children. Coaches charging the other bench, players making plays that are clearly not okay(Hi Thomas, we see you), players starting fights, coaches getting hit in fights..

    It’s like watching a garbage division HS game, fully equipped with drunk parents as the coaches on each side.

  2. Suspend Flores for being such a child. No wonder the game was so out of control when your coach is going to act like that.

  4. the league needs to cancel the remaining games. they are becoming more and more of a JOKE every week. all you hear from the fake HC is we are on the same page. this is embarasing to the city of Cincinnati and the fans. There are at least 4 area high school coaches that would get better
    results from the team than these imposter of coaches. people need to quit watching until they
    have to HIRE a NFL COACHING STAFF.

  5. I didn’t see any of it but how does a player hit a punt returner TWICE before the returner catches the ball and he stay in the game? If the NFL took safety seriously the punt returner should get a bigger halo

  6. Same dirty player Bengals. And someone above wants to say Flores should be suspended??? For sticking up for his players? Please… give me a break

